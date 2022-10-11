Keeneland surprises Lexington police with special meal

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Live horse racing returns to Keeneland Wednesday as the Fall Meet continues — but Keeneland officials were busy today surprising the men and women in blue.

Keeneland, together with City BBQ and Rubicon, delivered a surprise to the Lexington Police Department — none other than Keeneland’s famous bread pudding and some BBQ.

Keeneland also hosts a Heroes Day at the track, presented by Rubicon, that’s happening on Sunday, Oct. 23.

“Heroes Day is such a special day for Keeneland to give back to those heroes in our community so that first responders, military and all their families get a free day at the races, free admission lunch provided by City BBQ, some bread pudding will be there too,” said Keeneland Senior Director of Operations Kara Heissenbuttel.

The event celebrates first responders, which includes law enforcement, firefighters, EMTs and healthcare workers, along with military members and their families.