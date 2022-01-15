Keeneland sales represented by 11 finalists for 2021 Eclipse Awards

Additional finalists won stakes at Keeneland during the year.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Keeneland) – Breeders’ Cup Classic (G1), Pegasus World Cup Invitational (G1) and Whitney (G1) winner Knicks Go leads the 11 graduates of Keeneland sales who are candidates for 2021 Eclipse Awards as North American champions named Saturday by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association, Daily Racing Form and National Turf Writers and Broadcasters.

Meanwhile, additional finalists won stakes at Keeneland during the year.

Equine champions and outstanding horsemen of 2021 will be announced Thursday, Feb. 10 at the 51st annual Eclipse Awards Ceremony at Santa Anita. Finalists for Horse of the Year will be announced early in the event.

Additional alumni of Keeneland sales who are Eclipse finalists and their 2021 graded stakes wins are:

Two-Year-Old Male: Corniche, undefeated winner of the TVG Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (G1) Presented by Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance and American Pharoah (G1).

Two-Year-Old Female: Echo Zulu, who won the NetJets Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies (G1), Frizette (G1) and Spinaway (G1); Juju’s Map, who won the Darley Alcibiades (G1).

Three-Year-Old Male: Life Is Good, who won the Big Ass Fans Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile (G1), Kelso (G2), San Felipe (G2) and Sham (G3).

Three-Year-Old Female: Malathaat, who won the Kentucky Oaks (G1), Central Bank Ashland (G1), Alabama (G1) and Demoiselle (G2).

Older Dirt Male: Knicks Go.

Older Dirt Female: Shedaresthedevil, who won the La Troienne (G1) Presented by Twinspires.com, Clement L. Hirsch (G1), Azeri (G2) and Locust Grove (G3).

Male Sprinter: Aloha West, who won the Qatar Racing Breeders’ Cup Sprint (G1); Jackie’s Warrior, who won the H. Allen Jerkens Memorial (G1), Amsterdam (G2), Gallant Bob (G2) and Pat Day Mile (G2) Presented by LG&E and KU.

Female Sprinter: Gamine, who won the Ketel One Ballerina (G1), Derby City Distaff (G1) Presented by Kendall-Jackson Winery (G1), Great Lady M (G2) and Las Flores (G3).

Female Turf: War Like Goddess, who won the Flower Bowl (G1), Glens Falls (G2), Bewitch (G3) and Orchid (G3).

Finalists participate in Keeneland racing

Additional horses who are finalists for Eclipse Awards as North American champions won stakes in 2021 at Keeneland:

Essential Quality (three-year-old male) captured the Toyota Blue Grass (G2) during the Spring Meet for the third stakes win of his career at Keeneland.

Letruska (older dirt female) won the Juddmonte Spinster (G1) during the Fall Meet.

Finalists for Eclipse Awards as outstanding horsemen also are successful at Keeneland.

Trainer: Steve Asmussen, Chad Brown, Brad Cox, the leading trainer of the Fall Meet.

Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr., Flavien Prat, Joel Rosario.

These additional finalists all participate in Keeneland racing and sales.

Owner: Godolphin, Juddmonte, the Spring Meet’s leading owner, Klaravich Stables.

Breeder: Calumet Farm, Godolphin, Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings.

TVG will present live coverage of the Feb. 10 Eclipse Awards ceremony beginning with a “Green Carpet” Preview Show Presented by Keeneland at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Eclipse Awards broadcast at 8 p.m. The ceremony also will be streamed on additional outlets.