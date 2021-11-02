Keeneland sales produce 53 horses in Breeders’ Cup

Nine stakes winners at Keeneland Fall Meet among entrants

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Keeneland) – Fifty-three graduates of Keeneland sales – led by Knicks Go, the 5-2 morning-line favorite for the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic (G1) – along with 32 horses who raced or trained here during the recent Fall Meet have been entered in the 38th Breeders’ Cup World Championships, to be held Friday and Saturday at Del Mar.

Through 2020, Keeneland sales have produced 117 horses that have won 126 Breeders’ Cup races. The number includes Knicks Go, winner of last year’s Big Ass Fans Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile (G1).

Keeneland sales graduates entered in “Future Stars Friday” races in race order are:

$1 million Juvenile Turf Sprint (G2): Time to Party

$2 million Netjets Juvenile Fillies (G1): Echo Zulu, Hidden Connection, Juju’s Map, Sequist, Tarabi

$1 million Juvenile Fillies Turf (G1): Cairo Memories, California Angel, Haughty, Turnerloose

$2 million TVG Juvenile (G1) Presented by Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance: American Sanctuary, Barossa, Commandperformance, Corniche, Oviatt Class, Pinehurst

$1 million Juvenile Turf (G1): Coinage, Credibility, Slipstream

Keeneland sales alumni entered in Championship Saturday races in race order are:

$1 million Filly and Mare Sprint (G1): Edgeway, Gamine, Proud Emma

$1 million Turf Sprint (G1): Charmaine’s Mia, Golden Pal. Also eligible: The Critical Way, Chaos Theory, Beer Can Man

$1 million Big Ass Fans Dirt Mile (G1): Eight Rings, Ginobili, Jasper Prince, Life Is Good, Pingxiang, Restrainedvengence, Silver State, Snapper Sinclair

$2 million Maker’s Mark Filly and Mare Turf (G1): War Like Goddess

$2 million Qatar Racing Sprint (G1): Aloha West, Dr. Schivel, Jackie’s Warrior, Matera Sky

$2 million FanDuel Mile (G1) Presented by PDJF: Casa Creed, Got Stormy, Hit the Road

$2 million Distaff (G1): Dunbar Road, Malathaat, Shedaresthedevil

$4 million Turf (G1): United. Also eligible: Channel Maker, Friar’s Road

$6 million Classic (G1): Express Train, Knicks Go, Max Player, Tripoli

Fall Meet competitors entered in Breeders’ Cup

The winners of 57 Breeders’ Cup races made their final starts or turned in their final works before the event during Keeneland’s Fall Meet.

This year, 32 horses that raced or trained at Keeneland during the Fall Meet are entered in Breeders’ Cup races. They include the winners of eight of Keeneland’s 10 Breeders’ Cup Challenge “Win and You’re In” races:

Castle & Key Bourbon (G2) winner Tiz the Bomb (Juvenile Turf);

Darley Alcibiades (G1) winner Juju’s Map (Juvenile Fillies);

First Lady (G1) Presented by UK HealthCare winner Blowout (GB) (Mile);

Indian Summer (L) Presented by Keeneland Select winner Averly Jane (Juvenile Turf Sprint);

JPMorgan Chase Jessamine (G2) winner California Angel (Juvenile Fillies Turf);

Juddmonte Spinster (G1) winner Letruska (Distaff);

Keeneland Turf Mile (G1) winner In Love (BRZ) (Mile); and

Stoll Keenon Ogden Phoenix (G2) winner Special Reserve (Sprint).

Another Fall Meet stakes winner entered in the Breeders’ Cup is Woodford (G2) Presented by TVG winner Golden Pal (Turf Sprint).

In addition, Keeneland racing has a connection to Essential Quality, the 3-1 second choice in the Classic. Essential Quality has won three stakes at Keeneland: 2020 Claiborne Breeders’ Futurity and Breeders’ Cup Juvenile and this year’s Toyota Blue Grass (G2).