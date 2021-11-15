Keeneland November sale exceeds 2020 gross with five sessions remaining

So far 1,120 horses have sold with average prices 13% above last year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Keeneland) – The buoyant pace continued at Keeneland on Sunday when gross sales of $166,206,000 through five sessions of the 10-day November Breeding Stock Sale surpassed total sales of $151,017,300 recorded during last year’s entire 10-day auction.

Demand continued to drive healthy gains Sunday, the final day of Book 3, when 282 horses sold for $19,590,500, up 50.33 percent over the corresponding session of the 2020 November Sale when 235 horses grossed $13,032,000. The average of $69,470 rose 25.27 percent from last year’s $55,455. The median increased 35.71 percent from $42,000 to $57,000.

At the halfway point in the sale, Keeneland has sold 1,120 horses for $166,206,000, up 29.14 percent compared to $128,701,000 for 982 horses at this point in 2020. The average of $148,398 increased 13.23 percent from last year’s $131,060, while the median of $95,000 rose 26.67 percent from $75,000.

Market strength also was reflected in the buy-back rate, which was 15.32 percent.

Susan Casner paid the day’s highest price of $360,000 for a weanling filly from the first crop of Audible who is a half-sister to 2021 Darley Alcibiades (G1) winner and NetJets Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies (G1) runner-up Juju’s Map. She was consigned by Taylor Made Sales Agency, agent.

Super Simple, a winning 5-year-old daughter of Super Saver from the family of 2021 Hopeful (G1) winner Gunite, who in foal to Volatile, sold for $300,000 to Woodford Thoroughbreds. Consigned by Warrendale Sales, agent, Super Simple is out of stakes winner Simplify, by Pulpit, and is a half-sister to stakes winner Simple Surprise.

A weanling colt from the first crop of champion Mitole sold for $285,000 to Corinne and Bill Heiligbrodt and Spendthirft Farm. Consigned by Mulholland Springs, he is out of the Quality Road mare Rode Warrior and from the family of Grade 2 winner Three Peat and Grade 3 winner Wacky Patty.

Natalma paid $250,000 and $235,000 for the session’s next two highest-prices horses, both cataloged as racing or broodmare prospects.

The first was Union Maiden, a winning, stakes-placed 4-year-old daughter of Union Rags consigned by Indian Creek, agent. Out of Pantanal, by Congrats, Union Maiden is a half-sister to Grade 1-placed Borracho and from the family of graded stakes-placed Selva and Vanzzy.

Natalma’s $235,000 purchase was Correctness, a winning 4-year-old daughter of Medaglia d’Oro out of the winning Distorted Humor mare Veracity. Consigned by Denali Stud, agent, Correctness is from the family of Grade 1 winners Elate and Eastern Echo and Grade 2 winners Yell, Roar and Tax.

Code of Honor LLC/L.E.B., agent, purchased six horses for $690,000 to lead buyers for the second consecutive day.

The leading consignor was Taylor Made Sales Agency, agent, which sold 28 horses for $2,729,000.

The November Sale continues Monday at 10 a.m. ET and runs through Friday, Nov. 19.

The final session will conclude with a single dedicated portion of horses of racing age following the conclusion of breeding stock. A total of 287 horses of racing age have been cataloged to the closing day and will follow the total of 148 head of breeding stock in the catalog.

Click here for the online catalog for the horses of racing age in Session 10 of the November Sale.

The entire auction is streamed live on Keeneland.com.