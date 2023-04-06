Keeneland Military Day set for April 16

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Military Day at Keeneland is set for Sunday, April 16 when military members and their families will get in for free.

All active duty, reserve, veterans and their family members with a military ID, DD214 or veteran ID will receive free admission at any pass gate.

The 202nd Army Band will play at 11 a.m. followed by the Presentation of Colors and the National Anthem at 12 p.m. in the Walking Ring.

Military Day will feature a flag unfurling on the main track between races and military members will be recognized in the Winner’s Circle throughout the afternoon.

Military members and their families will also receive a free Marriot Griffin Gate buffet, Hoggy’s ice cream and beverages along with children’s activities in the Military Family Zone in the North Terrace from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Keeneland will showcase the POW/MIA Chair of Honor in front of the Keeneland Shop.

For more information, head here: https://www.keeneland.com/events/military-day-presented-ups