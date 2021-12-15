Keeneland January Horses of All Ages Sale

Supplemental entries have been accommodated at the end of each of the four sessions.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/KEENELAND) – Keeneland has added 36 horses – led by Canadian champion Artie’s Princess and stakes winners Chasing Artie and Ramsey Solution – in the latest round of supplements to the 2022 January Horses of All Ages Sale, to be held Jan. 10-13.

Supplemental entries have been accommodated at the end of each of the four sessions.

According to Keeneland, Artie’s Princess, Chasing Artie and Ramsey Solution are among 14 supplements – racing prospects, racing or stallion prospects and racing or broodmare prospects – consigned by Paramount Sales, agent, and scheduled to sell at the end of the Jan. 13 session.

They say Artie’s Princess was Canada’s champion female sprinter in 2020, the year she won the Bessarabian (G2) and Ruling Angel Stakes at Woodbine. The 4-year-old daughter of We Miss Artie is cataloged as a racing or broodmare prospect.

According to Keeneland, a 3-year-old gelding by We Miss Artie, Chasing Artie won this year’s Palisades Turf Sprint at Keeneland and My Frenchman Stakes at Monmouth.

Ramsey Solution, a 5-year-old gelding by Real Solution, won the 2020 Tapit Stakes at Kentucky Downs in course-record time.

He was third in this year’s Baltimore/Washington International Turf Cup (G3) at Pimlico.

Additional supplements to the January Sale are in-foal mares, racing or broodmare prospects, horses of racing age and a yearling. Covering sires are Constitution, Cupid, Mitole, Nyquist, Omaha Beach, Thousand Words and Vino Rosso, according to Keeneland.

According to Keeneland, these supplements include:

• Gauff (IRE), a 3-year-old filly by leading French sire Siyouni out of Anneli (IRE), by Galileo (IRE). She is consigned by Bluewater Sales, agent, and cataloged as a racing or broodmare prospect.

• Lap of Luxury (IRE), a 9-year-old winning daughter of Galileo (IRE) who is a full sister to Group 2 winner Up (IRE). She is consigned by Eaton Sales, agent.

• On Deck, a 5-year-old daughter of First Samurai who was second in this year’s Chillingworth (G3) at Santa Anita. She is out of the Mineshaft mare What’smineismine, a half-sister to Grade 1 winner Spring Quality and Grade 3 winner Holiday Star. Cataloged as a racing or broodmare prospect, On Deck is consigned by Taylor Made Sales Agency, agent.

• Reagan’s Edge, a 4-year-old Grade 2-placed daughter of Competitive Edge consigned by Denali Stud, agent. She is cataloged as a racing or broodmare prospect.

Each of the four sessions of the January Sale will begin at 10 a.m. ET and be livestreamed on Keeneland.com.

Keeneland again will offer online and phone bidding to accommodate buyers who cannot attend. For more information for prospective buyers, including accessing the Keeneland Sales Portal, click here.