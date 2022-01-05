Keeneland ‘Horses of All Ages’ sale starts Monday
Some top possibilities added to sales list
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Keeneland) – Keeneland will kick off the year Monday, Jan. 10 with the first of four sessions of the January Horses of All Ages Sale, which has cataloged a total of 1,631 horses – in-foal broodmares, broodmare prospects, newly turned yearlings, horses of racing age, stallions and stallion prospects.
The opening session will conclude with the auction of a 2022 no-guarantee season to 2021 leading first-crop sire Gun Runner that was donated by the stallion’s owners, Three Chimneys Farm and Ron Winchell, to raise funds for charities providing relief for people affected by the recent catastrophic tornadoes in Western Kentucky.
The January Sale catalog features in-foal mares and yearlings that represent a number of prominent stallions and emerging young sires. Covering sires include American Pharoah, Audible, Authentic, Bernardini, City of Light, Constitution, English Channel, Ghostzapper, Gun Runner, Hard Spun, Into Mischief, Justify, Kitten’s Joy, Laoban, Liam’s Map, Malibu Moon, Medaglia d’Oro, Mendelssohn, Munnings, Speightstown, Street Sense, Twirling Candy and War Front.
Sires of yearlings include American Pharoah, Audible, Catalina Cruiser, City of Light, Constitution, Ghostzapper, Good Magic, Gun Runner, Hard Spun, Justify, Liam’s Map, Medaglia d’Oro, Mendelssohn, Mitole, Munnings, Not This Time, Nyquist, Omaha Beach, Practical Joke, Quality Road, Speightstown, Street Sense, Twirling Candy, Uncle Mo, Vino Rosso and War Front.
Keeneland again will offer online and phone bidding to accommodate buyers who cannot attend the January Sale. More information for prospective buyers, including accessing the Keeneland Sales Portal, can be found by clicking here.
All four sessions of the January Sale begin at 10 a.m. ET. The entire auction will be livestreamed at Keeneland.com. TVG2 will feature live coverage of the first two days of the sale, and the entire sale will be shown on the Watch TVG App.
Supplemental entries have been accommodated at the end of each session of the January Sale. The latest round of supplements comprises these six horses:
- Answer the Belle, a 4-year-old daughter of Street Boss who is a half-sister to multiple Grade 3 winner Alms and stakes winner Hallie Belle. Her dam is Group 3 winner Charity Belle, by Empire Maker. Cataloged as a racing or broodmare prospect, Answer the Belle is consigned by ELiTE, agent.
- Belgrade, a 3-year-old colt by Hard Spun who opened his career Dec. 18 at Fair Grounds with a 6-length maiden special weight victory. The colt, who is from the family of Grade 3 winners Medal Count and Garden District, is consigned by Four Star Sales, agent, and cataloged as a racing or stallion prospect.
- Gem Mine, a 3-year-old daughter of Kantharos who scored her first victory Dec. 11 at Tampa Bay Downs. She is out of the Bernardini mare October Bride, a half-sister to Grade 1 winner Unbridled Command. ELiTE, agent, consigns Gem Mine, who is cataloged as a racing or broodmare prospect.
- Hello Beautiful, a 5-year-old daughter of Golden Lad whose eight stakes wins include a 10¼-length victory in the 2021 Weathervane at Laurel. Consigned by ELiTE, agent, she is a half-sister to stakes winner Hello Hot Rod and from the family of 2021 stakes winner and Starlet (G1) runner-up Cairo Memories. Hello Beautiful is cataloged as a racing or broodmare prospect.
- Risky Mischief, a stakes-placed 5-year-old daughter of Into Mischief who has four wins at Belmont and Saratoga, including a 7½-length victory at Saratoga in her career debut. Out of stakes winner Risky Rachel, by Limehouse, she is from the family of Grade 2 winner and $2 million-earner Say Florida Sandy and Grade 3 winner Dancin Renee. Risky Mischief, who is cataloged as a racing or broodmare prospect, is consigned by Indian Creek, agent.
- Quiet Strength, a winning 4-year-old daughter of Wicked Strong who is a half-sister to Grade 3 winner Mr. Jordan and from the family of Grade 3 winner Rizzi Girl. Warrendale Sales, agent, consigns the filly, who is cataloged as racing or broodmare prospect.