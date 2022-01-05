Keeneland ‘Horses of All Ages’ sale starts Monday

Some top possibilities added to sales list

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Keeneland) – Keeneland will kick off the year Monday, Jan. 10 with the first of four sessions of the January Horses of All Ages Sale, which has cataloged a total of 1,631 horses – in-foal broodmares, broodmare prospects, newly turned yearlings, horses of racing age, stallions and stallion prospects.

The opening session will conclude with the auction of a 2022 no-guarantee season to 2021 leading first-crop sire Gun Runner that was donated by the stallion’s owners, Three Chimneys Farm and Ron Winchell, to raise funds for charities providing relief for people affected by the recent catastrophic tornadoes in Western Kentucky.

The January Sale catalog features in-foal mares and yearlings that represent a number of prominent stallions and emerging young sires. Covering sires include American Pharoah, Audible, Authentic, Bernardini, City of Light, Constitution, English Channel, Ghostzapper, Gun Runner, Hard Spun, Into Mischief, Justify, Kitten’s Joy, Laoban, Liam’s Map, Malibu Moon, Medaglia d’Oro, Mendelssohn, Munnings, Speightstown, Street Sense, Twirling Candy and War Front.

Sires of yearlings include American Pharoah, Audible, Catalina Cruiser, City of Light, Constitution, Ghostzapper, Good Magic, Gun Runner, Hard Spun, Justify, Liam’s Map, Medaglia d’Oro, Mendelssohn, Mitole, Munnings, Not This Time, Nyquist, Omaha Beach, Practical Joke, Quality Road, Speightstown, Street Sense, Twirling Candy, Uncle Mo, Vino Rosso and War Front.

Keeneland again will offer online and phone bidding to accommodate buyers who cannot attend the January Sale. More information for prospective buyers, including accessing the Keeneland Sales Portal, can be found by clicking here.

All four sessions of the January Sale begin at 10 a.m. ET. The entire auction will be livestreamed at Keeneland.com. TVG2 will feature live coverage of the first two days of the sale, and the entire sale will be shown on the Watch TVG App.

Supplemental entries have been accommodated at the end of each session of the January Sale. The latest round of supplements comprises these six horses: