Keeneland honors military on Military Day

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Sunday at Keeneland, military members and their families getting in to gates for free all thanks to Military Day.

The day included the 202nd Army Band, presentation of colors, and the national anthem. Between races, military members were recognized in the winner’s circle throughout the afternoon. There was also a free buffet and children’s activities in the military family zone.

Several veterans dressed up in their uniforms. Junior ROTC members also enjoyed the horse racing and hanging with friends.

We spoke with a few future military members and veterans about how they felt to be honored.

“It’s great to be here, it’s great to be back at Keeneland. Keeneland is one of the great tracks in the thoroughbred racing in the United States,” says David Clough, who served in Vietnam.

“There’s immense sacrifice in everyone who is willing to serve their country, whether they are in active duty, whether they are in the reserves, whether they are sitting behind a desk somewhere. You know, not everyone always gets recognized for that and it’s good to have events like this who honor people who are back home as well as those who are overseas,” says Caroline Housman, a JROTC member at Henry Clay High School.

Keeneland also made a check presentation to the Lexington Fisher House, which helps supports veteran’s families while their loved ones receive treatment in the Lexington VA Healthcare system.