Keeneland hiring ahead of Fall Race Meet, Breeders Cup

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Keeneland is hiring ahead of its Fall Race Meet and Breeders Cup, and Tuesday, potential applicants had a chance to check out the newly opened hiring center.

The Fall Race Meet runs Oct. 7-29 and the Breeders Cup World Championships will return on Nov. 4-5.

Every Tuesday and Thursday, today through Sept. 29, those interested in working at the track can stop by the hiring center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second-floor grandstand.

There are several job opportunities available.

“Part of it is being a part of this Kentucky tradition and being a part of Keeneland, so once you get here we get you in here and give you that employee experience and the fun of an exciting fall and the Breeders Cup coming, and just being a part of all of that stuff combined makes it pretty easy. We love to have people out, we have a lot of positions that are open right now. So we’ve got a lot to choose from,” said Human Resources Assistant Director Tiffany McDonald.

Applicants should bring two forms of identification, where on-site interviews will be conducted.

You can also apply online on Keeneland’s website.

According to track officials, the majority of seasonal positions are entry-level and do not require any formal training.