Keeneland catalogs 254 horses of racing age for November sale

Session concludes final day of auction

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Keeneland) – Keeneland has cataloged 254 horses of racing age for a new single, separate session of this year’s November Breeding Stock Sale that will take place Nov. 19 – the final day of the auction – immediately following the selection of breeding stock. The catalog of horses of racing age in the November Sale is now online at Keeneland.com.

The November Sale begins Wednesday, Nov. 10. The Nov. 19 session will start at 10 a.m. ET with 148 cataloged head of breeding stock and will continue with the horses of racing age.

Keeneland will continue to accept supplements to the horses of racing age section through the beginning days of the November Sale.

“We’ve been pleased with how well the horses of racing age section of the November Sale has been received,” Keeneland Vice President of Sales Tony Lacy said. “The timing of the sale is extremely well suited to the racing calendar, coming at the end of the fall racing season as the transition to winter racing is happening and stables are moving to new locations. At this time, people have a lot of opportunity to reassess their stables to best suit where they will race over the winter.”

The online horses of racing age catalog includes pedigrees, Daily Racing Form and Equibase past performances, race videos and Ragozin and Thoro-Graph figures. Consignors will be able to upload photographs and walking videos.

A print catalog of horses of racing age with Equibase past performances will be available on the Keeneland grounds by Friday, Nov. 5.

The format of the horses of racing age sale will be similar to Keeneland’s 2021 April Horses of Racing Age Sale, with live auctioneers at Keeneland. Horses may be presented for sale both physically here and at off-site locations. Internet and telephone bidding will be available.

For more information for prospective buyers, including accessing the Keeneland Sales Portal, click here.