Keeneland April Horses of Racing Age Sale this Friday

The sale will begin after the final race of the Spring Meet

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Keeneland will conduct its April Horses of Racing Age Sale on Friday, April 29, closing day of the Spring Meet. A total of 103 offerings, including a share in the stallion Upstart and 11 horses in the latest round of supplements, are cataloged to the sale, which is scheduled to begin at approximately 6:30 p.m. ET.

Keeneland will continue to accept approved supplemental entries to the April Sale until the sale date.

Print catalogs are available at Keeneland’s Welcome Center, Racing Office and Stable Office.

Key details

The April Sale will be conducted as an integrated event, with live auctioneers at Keeneland and with horses presented for sale both physically at Keeneland and at off-site locations.

Online and phone bidding is available for buyers who wish to participate remotely.

On Friday, post time for Keeneland’s first race is 12:30 p.m. to accommodate 10 races, led by the featured $300,000 Bewitch (G3). The final race will go off at approximately 5:09 p.m., and the April Sale will begin around 6:30 p.m.

Print catalogs are available at Keeneland’s Welcome Center, Racing Office and Stable Office.

Click here for comprehensive Daily Racing Form Past Performances of sale horses.

The auction will be livestreamed on Keeneland.com.

TVG2 will have live coverage of the April Sale from 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Concessions will be available in the Sales Pavilion.

Of the horses consigned by Steve Asmussen, agent, Halo Again and Whiskey Double will be at Keeneland. The others will be selling remotely: Concept, Tenfold and Totalizer are stabled at Oaklawn Park, and Mesabi is at Lone Star Park.



Share in Upstart to be offered

The final offering of the April Sale will be a share in Upstart, sire of leading classic prospects Zandon and Kathleen O. in his second crop. Upstart, who stands at Airdrie Stud in Midway, Kentucky, is a 10-year-old, graded stakes-winning son of Flatter who earned $1.7 million.

Zandon won the $1 million Toyota Blue Grass (G1) at Keeneland on April 9 to ascend to second on the points leaderboard for the $3 million Kentucky Derby (G1) Presented by Woodford Reserve on May 7 at Churchill Downs.

Undefeated Kathleen O., winner of the April 2 Gulfstream Park Oaks (G2) and March 5 Davona Dale (G2) Presented by FanDuel, is atop the leaderboard for the $1.25 million Kentucky Oaks (G1) on May 6 at Churchill Downs.

Additional supplements

Eleven horses comprise the latest round of supplements:

Atras , a 3-year-old gelding by Astern (AUS) who scored a 2½-length victory at Keeneland on April 23. He is consigned by Oliver Racing Stable, agent.

, a 3-year-old gelding by Astern (AUS) who scored a 2½-length victory at Keeneland on April 23. He is consigned by Oliver Racing Stable, agent. B Dawk , a 3-year-old colt by Gormley who won at Keeneland by 11¼ lengths on April 24, earning a 9 Ragozin. Consigned by Bluewater Sales, agent, B Dawk is from the family of Grade 1 winner Bullards Alley, Grade 2 winner Karibu Gardens and Grade 3 winner Nessy. (B Dawk’s catalog page will be online Wednesday.)

, a 3-year-old colt by Gormley who won at Keeneland by 11¼ lengths on April 24, earning a 9 Ragozin. Consigned by Bluewater Sales, agent, B Dawk is from the family of Grade 1 winner Bullards Alley, Grade 2 winner Karibu Gardens and Grade 3 winner Nessy. (B Dawk’s catalog page will be online Wednesday.) Brody’s Jessica , a 3-year-old winning, stakes-placed filly by Brody’s Cause consigned by Buckland Sales, agent.

, a 3-year-old winning, stakes-placed filly by Brody’s Cause consigned by Buckland Sales, agent. Frageelay , a 3-year-old daughter of Union Rags from the family of multiple Grade 1 winner Paradise Woods and Grade 3 winner Tajaweed. She is consigned by Buckland Sales, agent.

, a 3-year-old daughter of Union Rags from the family of multiple Grade 1 winner Paradise Woods and Grade 3 winner Tajaweed. She is consigned by Buckland Sales, agent. Ibrim , an undefeated 3-year-old colt by Cairo Prince out of stakes winner Strut the Canary, by Mineshaft. Hunter Valley Farm, agent, consigns Ibrim, who is from the family of multiple Grade 1 winner Island Fashion. He captured races on March 2 at Turfway Park and April 17 at Woodbine.

, an undefeated 3-year-old colt by Cairo Prince out of stakes winner Strut the Canary, by Mineshaft. Hunter Valley Farm, agent, consigns Ibrim, who is from the family of multiple Grade 1 winner Island Fashion. He captured races on March 2 at Turfway Park and April 17 at Woodbine. Mine for Passion , a 4-year-old daughter of Mineshaft consigned by Paramount Sales, agent. Out of the Not For Love mare For Passion, she is a half-sister to stakes winner Soul Driver and from the family of Grade 1 winner Victor’s Cry.

, a 4-year-old daughter of Mineshaft consigned by Paramount Sales, agent. Out of the Not For Love mare For Passion, she is a half-sister to stakes winner Soul Driver and from the family of Grade 1 winner Victor’s Cry. Niceno , a 5-year-old winning daughter of Karakontie (JPN) consigned by Hunter Valley Farm, agent. A half-sister to Grade 2 winner Hillhouse High, she is out of the stakes-placed Coronado’s Quest mare Pleasant Laughter.

, a 5-year-old winning daughter of Karakontie (JPN) consigned by Hunter Valley Farm, agent. A half-sister to Grade 2 winner Hillhouse High, she is out of the stakes-placed Coronado’s Quest mare Pleasant Laughter. Shannon , a 3-year-old Nyquist filly who won at Keeneland on April 22. Consigned by I.C. Racing, agent, she is a half-sister to stakes winner Fact Finding out of the stakes-winning, Grade 2-placed Sweet Belle by Deputy Commander.

, a 3-year-old Nyquist filly who won at Keeneland on April 22. Consigned by I.C. Racing, agent, she is a half-sister to stakes winner Fact Finding out of the stakes-winning, Grade 2-placed Sweet Belle by Deputy Commander. Speaks for Itself , a 4-year-old Malibu Moon filly who won her April 14 debut at Aqueduct by 5½ lengths to earn a 9¾ Ragozin. Consigned by ELiTE, agent, Speaks for Itself is out the Giant’s Causeway mare Una Mac Cool and from the family of Grade 1 winners Secret Status and Dunbar Road along with Grade 2 winner Private Mission.

, a 4-year-old Malibu Moon filly who won her April 14 debut at Aqueduct by 5½ lengths to earn a 9¾ Ragozin. Consigned by ELiTE, agent, Speaks for Itself is out the Giant’s Causeway mare Una Mac Cool and from the family of Grade 1 winners Secret Status and Dunbar Road along with Grade 2 winner Private Mission. Stay Restless , a 3-year-old Empire Maker colt consigned by ELiTE, agent. Out of the Salt Lake mare Saltendipity, Stay Restless is from the family of Grade 1 winners Fantastic Look and Designed for Luck, as well as Grade 2 winner Macho Macho.

, a 3-year-old Empire Maker colt consigned by ELiTE, agent. Out of the Salt Lake mare Saltendipity, Stay Restless is from the family of Grade 1 winners Fantastic Look and Designed for Luck, as well as Grade 2 winner Macho Macho. Winward Flo, a 3-year-old two-time winning daughter of Verrazano. Consigned by Foundations Farm, Winward Flo is out of stakes winner Wind Flow, by Indian Charlie.

Spring Meet winners

The April Sale catalog includes these additional winners during Keeneland’s 2022 Spring Meet: