Keeneland 2022 January Horses of All Ages Sale catalog now online

Will present four sessions from Jan. 10-13.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Keeneland) – Keeneland has cataloged 1,516 horses – broodmares and broodmare prospects, yearlings and horses of racing age along with stallions and stallion prospects – for its 2022 January Horses of All Ages Sale, which will present four sessions from Jan. 10-13.

The January Sale catalog is available online at Keeneland.com. Print catalogs are scheduled to be delivered the week of Dec. 20.

“Given the dynamic markets we’ve seen in September and November, the January Sale will offer breeders another terrific opportunity to acquire quality broodmares and broodmare prospects in advance of the breeding season,” Keeneland Vice President of Sales Tony Lacy said. “Additionally, horsemen with an eye toward the race track can shop a nice selection of short yearlings and horses of racing age to round out their orders.”

For the January Sale, Keeneland once again will offer online and phone bidding to accommodate buyers who cannot attend. More information for prospective buyers, including accessing the Keeneland Sales Portal, can be found by clicking here.

The four sessions of the January Sale all begin at 10 a.m. ET. The sale schedule is as follows:

Book 1 on Monday, Jan. 10 and Tuesday, Jan. 11.

Book 2 on Wednesday, Jan. 12 and Thursday, Jan. 13.

The entire November Sale will be livestreamed at Keeneland.com. TVG2 will feature live coverage of the first two days of the sale, and the entire sale will be shown on the Watch TVG App.

Successful stallions represented

A number of prominent stallions and emerging young sires are represented in the January Sale catalog with in-foal mares and yearlings. Among them are mares in foal to Kentucky Derby (G1) Presented by Woodford Reserve winner and Horse of the Year Authentic, the leading covering sire at the November Breeding Stock Sale.

Additional covering sires include American Pharoah, Audible, City of Light, Constitution, Ghostzapper, Gun Runner, Hard Spun, Into Mischief, Justify, Kitten’s Joy, Liam’s Map, Medaglia d’Oro, Mendelssohn, Munnings, Speightstown, Street Sense, Twirling Candy and War Front.

Also cataloged are broodmares carrying the final foals by Bernardini, English Channel, Laoban and Malibu Moon.

Yearlings in the catalog include those by stallions whose first weanlings were popular at the November Sale. Sires include Audible, Catalina Cruiser, Mitole, Omaha Beach and Vino Rosso.

Other cataloged yearlings are by such popular stallions as American Pharoah, City of Light, Constitution, Ghostzapper, Good Magic, Gun Runner, Hard Spun, Justify, Liam’s Map, Medaglia d’Oro, Mendelssohn, Munnings, Not This Time, Nyquist, Practical Joke, Quality Road, Speightstown, Street Sense, Twirling Candy, Uncle Mo and War Front

Regal Glory, Juju’s Map among graduates

With her win in the Nov. 28 Matriarch (G1) at Del Mar, Regal Glory became the latest Grade 1 winner of 2021 to represent the January Sale as a graduate. She sold as a horse of racing age at this year’s January Sale as did Country Grammer, who won the Hollywood Gold Cup (G1) in May.

Additionally, several horses offered as yearlings at the January Sale captured graded stakes in 2021: Grade 1 winner Dr. Schivel (Bing Crosby), Juju’s Map (Darley Alcibiades) and Point Me By (Bruce D.); Grade 2 winner Cilla (Prioress) and Grade 3 winners Bizzee Channel (Arlington), Informative (Salvator Mile), Major General (Iroquois), Mnasek (UAE Oaks Sponsored by New Jaguar F-Type) and Sainthood (Pennine Ridge).