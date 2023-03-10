Keurig-Dr. Pepper drivers strike over wages, working conditions

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Truck drivers for a distributor of Keurig and Dr. Pepper products have stopped working, saying they’re fighting for better wages and improved working conditions.

Eleven members of Teamsters Local 651 walked out last Tuesday after they say negotiations with the American Bottling Company, a distributor for Keurig, Dr. Pepper, Snapple and 7UP stalled.

They say negotiations on a new bargaining agreement began Feb. 7. Among the concerns is pay, which the workers say is $5 less than competitors. They say they were given one offer by KDRP.

Other concerns include insurance, cameras in truck cabins, and getting holidays like Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and Juneteenth recognized as company-wide holidays.

“We’ve had support from UPS, Pepsi, just different truck drivers’ companies coming out to support us to fight for a fair and equal wage. Also other things such as Martin Luther King Day or Juneteenth. We’ve really just been fighting to get that push through there really just to show that we are more than just a number, just a truck driver. We’re also a community and culture,” said striking truck driver Justin Burgess.

We reached out to KDRP for a comment and got this statement from a spokesperson:

“KDRP’s offer provides market competitive compensation and benefits. In fact, the union publicly stated that the market hourly rate for drivers is $20-30, and our offer was well within that range. There are seven paid holidays of which we conveyed during negotiations can be determined by the union with six personal days available to employees. Our offer currently remains on the table, which we hope the union will ratify and return to work.”

Workers told ABC 36 there’s not an end in sight and they’ll keep fighting until they see change.