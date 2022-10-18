KDE releases school report card data for 2022

The Kentucky Department of Education released Kentucky Summative Assessment scores Monday

LEXINGTON/FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – “Low” and “very low:” those are some of the results from school systems across the state as assessment test scores were released Monday.

While scores aren’t what the Kentucky Department of Education and school districts around the state hoped, educators say it’s not surprising.

“I think when we look at the overall test scores, we’re not surprised. Clearly, we’re disappointed,” said Kentucky Department of Education spokeswoman Toni Konz Tatman.

Kentucky students had to take a new assessment test this past spring called the Kentucky Summative Assessment.

The test was given to more than 383,000 students in grades third through eighth and tenth through 11th last spring.

Out of more than 1200 elementary, middle, and high schools tested around Kentucky, most performed at a “low” or “medium” level, according to the new accountability system.

“We’ve been saying here at the Department of Education that these assessment results will serve as a new baseline from which we’ll move forward for all of Kentucky’s students,” said Tatman.

Fayette County Schools Superintendent Demetrus Liggins says while the district out-performed other districts in Kentucky, scores from this new test are still low.

According to the ranking system, Fayette County was overall marked in the “medium” performing category. 55 eligible schools in the district were tested, and 22 of those schools were given a “low” rating. Two were given a “very low” rating.

“Although these scores are not the best news, I’m very hopeful and quite frankly really excited about what’s to come. And really excited about the practices we’re going to implement as a result of the scores we’ve received,” said Supt. Liggins.

According to both Supt. Liggins and the Kentucky Department of Education, the pandemic contributed to slow academic progress, increased social and emotional health needs, difficulties adjusting back to the classroom, and other challenges that impacted scoring.

“We know the problems, we knew the problems were there, and now it’s just about recovery,” said Tatman.

The issue is not just state-wide: testing scores are low nation-wide.

The Associated Press reports the nation-wide average composite ACT score was 19.8 out of 36 this past year.