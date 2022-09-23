KCTCS, Xometry announce 50 scholarships for manufacturing students

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky Community and Technical College System, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman and Xometry on Friday announced 50 scholarships for KCTCS scholarships funded by Xometry.

Xometry, a global online marketplace connecting enterprise buyers with suppliers of manufacturing services, is helping to dedicate a portion of its equity to fund scholarships that are designed to train the next generation of skilled mechanical engineers, technicians and machinists.

“More than ever America needs more people who can do manufacturing. And these are high skilled jobs, well-paying and high-paying jobs and we have a shortage of them. Our workforce for manufacturing is aging out, it’s retiring and we’re not backfilling that supply that we need,” said CEO Randy Altschuler.

To apply for a scholarship you can check out its website at kctcs.edu.