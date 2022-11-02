KCTCS to replace paper college credentials lost in natural disasters for free

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) — Did you lose a Kentucky Community and Technical College System certificate or diploma in a natural disaster? You can now have it replaced for free.

The offer for free replacement credentials is available to students and graduates of eight KCTCS colleges that serve areas impacted by the 2021 tornadoes in western Kentucky and 2022 flooding in eastern Kentucky.

If you’re a student or graduate who lost your physical copy of a certificate, diploma or degree you can visit https://kctcs.co/replace for a replacement. The colleges included in the offer are Big Sandy, Hazard, Henderson, Hopkinsville, Madisonville, Somerset, Southeast and West Kentucky.

“AT KCTCS, we want to do whatever we can to support our students and alumni impacted by these historic and devastating events,” said Paul Czarapata, KCTCS president, in a press release. “As our students, their families, friends and our business partners rebuild and repair, we hope that providing complimentary access to important documents will help provide them a sense of certainty and the tools necessary to build a brighter future.”