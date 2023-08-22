KCTCS, Team Kentucky partner to help provide jobs

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky Community and Technical College System has partnered with Team Kentucky to help educate and provide jobs to the Commonwealth.

People looking for higher education without the burden of debt can enroll at KCTCS to help kick off their future careers.

Gov. Andy Beshear made the partnership announcement Tuesday at the State Capitol.

“Its mission is to enhance the quality of life and economic vitality of the Commonwealth by serving as a primary provider of college and career readiness and workforce training,” Beshear said.

KCTCS has 45 partners in Kentucky’s key sectors some of which include health care, manufacturing and skilled trades.

its program allows students to earn credentials while receiving an income.

Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman also spoke, saying they are excited about the opportunity to train people for future jobs arriving in Kentucky.