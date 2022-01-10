KCTCS names new associate vice president of learner success

Position focuses on broad range of academic areas

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) has named Brian Selmeski associate vice president for learner success. He began his duties at the system office in Versailles on January 4. He is responsible for supporting the 16 KCTCS colleges in various academic initiatives and supporting the success of students, faculty and staff.

“Dr. Selmeski’s experiences across higher education institutions and with the military, along with his faculty service, will bring great strength to our broader KCTCS work supporting learner and institutional success,” KCTCS Chancellor Kris Williams said.

Selmeski grew up outside of New York City, the eldest child of a school librarian and autobody repairman. He attended Bucknell University on an Army ROTC scholarship, then served in the U.S., Honduras and Panama. In 1996, he received a graduate fellowship from Syracuse University. After three years of studies at the Maxwell School of Citizenship & Public Affairs and three years of fieldwork in Ecuador, Selmeski completed his doctorate in anthropology.

He spent four years as a full-time faculty member in Canada. In 2007, he was recruited to Air University, the intellectual and leadership development center of the U.S. Air and Space Forces. There he served in a variety of administrative roles, including quality enhancement plan director, department chair, assistant vice president and director of strategic initiatives. In addition, he regularly taught and published on military diversity, Latin American politics, and cross-cultural competence.

The Kentucky Community and Technical College System is the Commonwealth’s largest postsecondary institution with 16 colleges and more than 70 campuses.