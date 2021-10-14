KCC Manufacturing breaks ground on 700-job operation in Shelby County

HVAC engineering services provider creating high-wage opportunities for Kentucky residents

SIMPSONVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentuckiana Curb Co. Inc., a manufacturer of commercial HVAC products doing business as KCC Manufacturing, broke ground Thursday on the company’s new $60 million operation in Simpsonville, a project creating 700 well-paying jobs for Kentuckians.

“As we celebrate Manufacturing Month across the commonwealth, new and expanding companies within the sector continue to move their projects ahead with a vision for the future,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “I want to once again thank KCC Manufacturing for this significant commitment to our state, and I congratulate the company on today’s major step forward toward creating hundreds of quality job opportunities for Kentucky families.”

In response to an increased need for production space, KCC will construct a 380,000-square-foot manufacturing facility and a 40,000-square-foot research and development operation on 80 acres along Buck Creek Road in Simpsonville.

The project will boost the company’s HVAC equipment production, as well as roof curbs, curb adapters and other sheet metal products for roof-mounted air conditioning equipment.

KCC’s customer base has grown in recent years and includes agritech-related businesses, health care facilities, school districts, retail, hotels and restaurants across the U.S. Company leaders anticipate construction will be completed by late 2022. KCC’s existing Kentucky footprint includes two manufacturing facilities in Jeffersontown, where it currently employs more than 550 people.

“The future is in our hands, and I am confident in the growth and evolution of future products,” said KCC Manufacturing CEO Al Fiorini.

Founded in Kentucky in 1977, KCC designs and manufactures commercial heating and air conditioning equipment focused on improved indoor air quality, as well as proprietary technology for indoor agriculture applications. Other products include metal and conventional roof curbs, stainless steel gutters, skylights, smoke vents, roof hatches, walkways and other roof products. In addition to its Kentucky locations, KCC operates a distribution center in Tooele, Utah.

The groundbreaking comes as Kentucky celebrates Manufacturing Month, recognizing the state’s nearly 5,000 manufacturing facilities, which employ over 250,000 Kentuckians. Since 2020, the sector has contributed to more than 13,500 announced jobs and $10 billion in new investment.

Shelby County Judge/Executive Dan Ison welcomed the company’s investment and job creation.

“As the second-fastest growing county in the commonwealth, Shelby County is proud to now be known as the new home for KCC Manufacturing,” Judge/Executive Ison said.

Simpsonville Mayor Cary Vowels said KCC will be a great addition to the community.

“KCC Manufacturing will be a true asset to Simpsonville and Shelby County,” Mayor Vowels said. “The investment in our community will provide positive rewards for many years to come with quality high-tech, high-paying jobs.”

Ray Leathers, president and CEO of the Shelby County Industrial and Development Foundation, said the company will be a great addition to the local industry sector.

“Simpsonville and Shelby County are extremely proud to have such a renowned industry as KCC Manufacturing make the decision to locate in our community,” Leathers said. “The professionalism and technology that they will bring with them will enhance the quality of life for all our residents.”

To encourage investment and job growth in the community, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority (KEDFA) in April preliminarily approved a 10-year incentive agreement with the company under the Kentucky Business Investment program. The performance-based agreement can provide up to $10 million in tax incentives based on the company’s investment of $60 million and annual targets of:

Creation and maintenance of 700 Kentucky-resident, full-time jobs across 10 years; and

Paying an average hourly wage of $29 including benefits across those jobs.

Additionally, KEDFA approved KCC for up to $500,000 in tax incentives through the Kentucky Enterprise Initiative Act (KEIA). KEIA allows approved companies to recoup Kentucky sales and use tax on construction costs, building fixtures, equipment used in research and development and electronic processing.

By meeting its annual targets over the agreement term, the company can be eligible to keep a portion of the new tax revenue it generates. The company may claim eligible incentives against its income tax liability and/or wage assessments.

In addition, KCC can receive resources from Kentucky’s workforce service providers. Those include no-cost recruitment and job placement services, reduced-cost customized training and job-training incentives.