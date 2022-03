KBC: Kentucky’s blood supply critically low

The Kentucky Blood Center is asking everyone who can donate to please make an appointment as soon as possible

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Blood supply is critically low, according to the Kentucky Blood Center.

The center is asking everyone who can donate to make an appointment this week. All blood types are needed.

Call KBC at 800-775-2522 or visit http://kybloodcenter.org to make an appointment to save a life.