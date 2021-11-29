Kayla Kowalik accepts 2022 USA Softball Trial invitation

Kowalik to train with Team USA

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – Kentucky Softball All-American Kayla Kowalik has accepted an invitation to participate in the 2022 USA Softball National Team, the organization announced.

Kowalik will be among 45 athletes who will be participating. The trials will be held January 1-6 at Jackie Robinson Training Complex in Vero Beach, Fla. Those athletes who accepted the invitation to try out will vie for a spot on the 18-player roster for the 2022 USA Softball WNT that will compete at the 2022 World Games in Birmingham, Alabama, which will signify as the 2022 World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) World Cup.

Kowalik is one of 14 student-athletes who currently are competing or competed in the Southeastern Conference.

The New Braunfels, Texas native had a stellar season for Kentucky hitting .495 on the 2021 year to lead the NCAA. She additionally led the nation in hits with 100 on the season, becoming the first UK player to ever log 100 hits in a single season.

She caught all of Kentucky’s Southeastern Conference games in 2021, registering 11 doubles, six triples, 12 home runs and 37 RBI. Her 12 home runs were her first 12 home runs of her career, showing her increased power and strength. With all of the time she spend behind the plate, she has a tremendous .993 fielding percentage and threw out four base stealers, including a key out in the seventh inning vs. Notre Dame of the NCAA Lexington Regional final.

The roster for the 2022 USA Softball WNT will be announced at the conclusion of the Selection Trials.