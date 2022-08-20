“Kate’s Place” initiative launches to help homeless population

Organizers say Kate's Place will focus on people in recovery who need extra support for housing

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Saturday was a big day for the Recovery Cafe in Lexington. The non-profit launched a new initiative aimed at providing case management for people struggling with homelessness.

One year ago Friday, Chastity griffin lost her sister to an overdose. She says both of them have also been through homelessness.

“When she passed away, I decided to bring something more to our community and wanted to bring a passion of housing because she struggled with housing,” said Griffin.

Now working on her doctorate, Griffin wanted a way to honor her sister. That’s when Kate’s Place was born.

“Kate’s Place is basically bringing individualized targeted case management to our community, which means we’re not looking at homeless itself, we’re looking at the individual,” said Griffin.

The initiative launched Saturday at a homeless awareness rally. Kate’s Place will be an extension of Lexington’s Recovery Cafe’, a non profit that works to help the city’s homeless community and those who are in recovery from addictions.

“It’s always very, very important, one to break the stigma with mental illness, substance abuse disorders, and homelessness. The more people feel loved and accepted and have purpose within their community, the healthier the community will be,” said manager of the Recovery Cafe Kara Brown-Floyd.

Organizers say Kate’s Place will focus on people in recovery who need extra support for housing. It’ll provide services that contribute to stability and mobility.

“We’re not here to force recovery on someone or to judge. We’re here to empower people on their recovery journey. And when you are living on the streets or you don’t know where you’re going to get your next meal or you don’t know just how to take care of yourself, whats the motivation to get sober or to stop using drugs,” said Aaron Guldenschuh-Gatten, the assistant executive director for Recovery Cafe.

For Griffin, it’s a way to remember her sister while giving love to those who were in those same shoes.

“Here, there is no stigma. There is no judgement. It is an inclusive environment and we love everyone who walks through those doors,” said Griffin.

For more information about the Recovery Cafe, click here. For more information about Kate’s Place, click here.

