KASA heading winter coat drive for Eastern Kentucky flood victims

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Kentucky Association of School Administrators is hosting a winter coat drive for victims of the July flooding in Eastern Kentucky.

KASA said as many people are still displaced, ensuring students and staff stay warm will help ease one more burden.

The coat drive is launched to provide new coats for the holidays to children and staff in 30 schools from Letcher, Knott, Perry, Breathitt and Floyd counties and the Hazard and Jackson Independent school communities.

The goal is to raise enough money to purchase coats for staff members, preschool and elementary students, hoodies for middle and high school students, and hats and gloves for everyone.

There are several ways to donate:

PayPal: ekycoatdrive@kasa.org

Venmo: KY Assn of School Admin

Credit card: Call KASA at 800-928-5272

Check: Make payable to the Center for Education Leadership and mail to

87 C. Michael Davenport Boulevard

Frankfort, Ky. 40601

For assistance with donations, contact Amy Moore at amy@kasa.org or call the KASA office.