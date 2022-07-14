Kami’s Law becomes official in Kentucky

Kami's Law enhances those charges to a Class B felony, which carries 10-20 years behind bars. The criminal is also put on the Kentucky Adult Caregiver Misconduct Registry.

OLDHAM CO, Ky (WTVQ)- More than a hundred new state laws are in now effect across the state.

One of them is called “Kami’s Law,” which increases the penalties for those convicted of child abuse if the victim is under twelve. Kami’s Law was drafted by Oldham County seventh grader Kiera Dunk. Dunk is friends with the young girl the law is named after- Kami Belongie- who suffered abuse at the hands of her mother’s boyfriend at the time.

After hearing Kami’s story, Kiera wanted to do something to better protect young children from abuse.

“It was shocking to learn that a person could hurt a baby like way Kami was hurt,” said Kiera to ABC 36.

It was even more shocking that the man responsible served less than five years.

“That conversation as basically a listener and that kind of sparked, seeing that authentic raw emotion and feeling of injustice, i think was a big moment for Kiera,” said Andrew Dunk, Kiera’s dad.

So Kiera got to work, creating the bill. She spent months writing it and working with Kentucky lawmakers to get it before the assembly.

“It’s been really amazing just to watch, to watch my kid do very brave things that I wouldn’t have been able to do at 12, 13 years old. Very inspirational,” said Dunk.

Previously, those convicted would face five to 10 years behind bars. Some even pleaded out and would get less than five years, just like in the case of Kami’s offender.

“We hope that that kind of sentence is another tool in our toolbox that will help educate and promote the awareness and understanding here in Kentucky that there are consequences to harming children. And we know that those tragedies can be prevented,” said Jill Seyfred, the executive director of Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky.

For non-profits like hers, Seyfred says it’s a small step in the right direction.

“Circumstances like that happen way more than we’d like to think,” said Seyfred.

Seyfred says it also takes programs, awareness, and training coupled with the laws to help address the problem.

“We know that we’re not there yet. But we also know that the vast array of service providers, really quality programs and services in our state of which Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky is one, that we know that together that we will be able to incrementally help ensure that children are safer in Kentucky next year than they were this year,” said Seyfred.

The bill now a law is a shining moment for Kiera.

“I felt happy and definitely proud. But we still have a lot to do to address child abuse in this state and nationwide,” said Kiera.

Kiera’s work isn’t done yet. She is currently working on another child abuse bill that would make the Kentucky Adult Caregiver Misconduct Registry easier to access for the general public, so that people can look up those who are in their children’s lives.