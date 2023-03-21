K-9s Rocky, Boomer retire from Georgetown Police Department









GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Tuesday marked K-9s Rocky and Boomer’s final shifts with the Georgetown Police Department as the two are ready for retirement.

Rocky served the GPD since 2017 and Boomer since 2018.

“Both dogs, even though they are trained to be working Police K9s, are so good natured and were such a welcome addition to our GPD Family. They will be greatly missed!” the police department wrote on Facebook. “We wish them a long and restful retirement full of love, ear scratches and belly rubs!!”