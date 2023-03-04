Juvenile shot in Nicholasville Friday evening

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ/RELEASE) -On the evening of March 3, 2023, Nicholasville Police responded to a call of a shooting at the Valero gas station at 1000 South Main Street.

Arriving officers located a male juvenile who had been shot.

The Juvenile was transported to UK hospital for treatment. Investigation revealed the Juvenile and his brother had been involved in an altercation with another adult male at the scene.

During the altercation, the adult male fired two shots, one of which struck the juvenile in the pelvic region. The adult male, later identified as Marshal Siler of Nicholasville, fled the scene.

Siler is now in custody after turning himself into police this afternoon. Siler is being charged with Assault 1st Degree and Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree.