Juvenile shot Friday night in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police are investigating after a juvenile was shot Friday night.

Lexington police say officers responded around 10 p.m. to the Stop and Shop on Winburn Drive for shots fired call.

When they arrived they found a juvenile shot.

That minor was taken to the hospital with reported non-life-threatening injuries.

The building and a vehicle in the parking lot were damaged by gunfire. A nearby home on Gerald Drive was also hit.

Police say no one has been arrested yet in connection to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lexington Police.