Juvenile shot Friday night in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police are investigating after a juvenile was shot Friday night.
Lexington police say officers responded around 10 p.m. to the Stop and Shop on Winburn Drive for shots fired call.
When they arrived they found a juvenile shot.
That minor was taken to the hospital with reported non-life-threatening injuries.
The building and a vehicle in the parking lot were damaged by gunfire. A nearby home on Gerald Drive was also hit.
Police say no one has been arrested yet in connection to the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Lexington Police.