Juvenile Justice Oversight Council examines alternatives to detention

Lexington, Ky (WTVQ): The Juvenile Justice Oversight Council met Friday to talk about alternative detention options for children in Kentucky.

“The alternatives are short-term, less restrictive programs than detention. We try to keep the kids no longer than 30-45 days. However, it is up to the judge,” said Margo Figg, the director for the Division of Classification and Placement for the Kentucky Department of Juvenile Justice.

Figgs says the most popular alternative to detention is home incarceration “allows the youth to stay in the community either with their parent or another guardian. They’re on an electronic ankle bracelet and it is GPS.”

Some of the other alternatives include, the home supervision program it’s a form of home incarceration without the equipment. Others include foster care, private child care and group homes.

Figg says the programs are to ensure the public remains safe, and the youth does not reoffend. “The goals are to divert the youth from secure detention who can safely remain in the community in order to serve them more appropriately,” she said.

Detention alternative coordinators are available to help youth find a program, and navigate the system.

The state Department of Juvenile Justice plans to hire 17 (DACs), and three supervisors across the state to make sure all 120 counties are served. “We want these youth to be successful, so we help them and provide whatever they need,” said Figgs.

According to Figgs, from January to August of this year, 726 youth have been served with an 83% success rate in alternative detention. The next council meeting is September 15th.