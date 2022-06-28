Juvenile justice agency looking to fill dozens of jobs

Job fair on June 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. EDT at the Campbell Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Newport

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s juvenile justice agency is hiring people to help fill more than 90 full- and part-time positions across 24 facilities.

To help in recruitment, the Department of Juvenile Justice is offering a job fair on June 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. EDT at the Campbell Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Newport.

“Today’s youth are our leaders of tomorrow, and they need individuals who have a heart for helping direct their lives on a solid path,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in a news release.

While the department’s vacancy rates are improving, DJJ Commissioner Vicki Reed said it needs more people committed to fostering and investing in the life of each youth.

“A career at DJJ is fulfilling, you see first-hand the investment you make in a child’s life,” Reed said. “These kids are seeking adults to care about them, provide structure, show support and remind them this isn’t the end of their futures.”