Juvenile found shot on Florence Avenue in Lexington

Police say the victim was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police say a juvenile was found shot in the 700 block of Florence Avenue on Tuesday at 8:48 p.m. According to officers, the victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say bullet casings were found on the scene. According to officers, there will be a heavy police presence in the area as the investigation continues. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.