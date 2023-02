Juvenile found after escaping Morehead Youth Development Center

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Saturday around 3:45 p.m. a female juvenile escaped from the Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) Morehead Youth Development Center.

Morehead City Police Department was contacted immediately, according to the KY Justice and Public Safety Cabinet.

The juvenile was later found at 6:15 p.m.