Juvenile at Mayfield Youth Development Center charged with assault at facility

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WTVQ) — A juvenile at the Mayfield Youth Development Center has been charged with assault after an altercation with another juvenile at the facility.

According to Kentucky State Police, on Saturday, Oct. 15 around 6 p.m., troopers were called to the facility for a report of a physical altercation between two juveniles. Once troopers were on the scene, the two juveniles complied with orders and went back to their cells. One juvenile was taken to a local hospital for injuries received during the altercation.

One juvenile is charged with one count of assault and was transported to DJJ McCracken County Regional Juvenile Detention Center.