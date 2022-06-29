JUST IN: McCullough to resign as Lexington’s Commissioner of Health

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington’s Commissioner of Health, Dr. Joel McCullough, will resign. According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department, McCullough has announced his resignation, effective July 31.

The Lexington-Fayette County Board of Health will begin a national search for a new commissioner in the coming weeks, according to the health department.

McCullough took the helm in February 2022.