JUST IN: Garbage truck destroyed in fire in Lexington

The driver noticed the truck was on fire and pulled onto Opportunity Way, where the driver was able to get out of the truck

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Fire responded to a garbage truck fire around 10:30 Tuesday morning.

Fire officials say the truck is a natural gas garbage truck.

The driver noticed the truck was on fire and pulled onto Opportunity Way, where the driver was able to get out of the truck.

Fire officials say the driver almost had the fire out, after exiting the truck, but it was reignited due to a full load of trash inside and the gas of the truck.

Officials say the cause is under investigation.