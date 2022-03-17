Jurassic Quest, nation’s biggest dinosaur experience, coming to Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – The largest and most realistic dinosaur event in North America returns to Lexington this June. According to organizers, Jurassic Quest opens at Central Bank Center for a limited run June 10-12.

Organizers say Jurassic Quest is one of the first indoor family edutainment shows to re-launch since March 2020 due to the pandemic and will open indoors with unique experiences for the whole family including life-like dinosaurs, some of the largest rideable dinosaurs in North America, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities including a fossil dig and real fossils like T-Rex teeth, a triceratops horn and life-size dino skull, a “Triceratots” soft play area for our littlest explorers, bounce houses and inflatable attractions, photo opportunities, and more.

New for 2022, organizers say families are invited to pick up a map at entry to embark on “The Quest,” an interactive scavenger-hunt style adventure with 10 clues leading them to meet dinos and prehistoric sea creatures, capture a Dino Snap, search for fossils, watch a live Raptor Training Experience and more, to earn a prize at the end (included with general admission).

According to organizers, the Jurassic Quest herd of animatronic dinos – from the largest predators to playful baby dinos – are displayed in realistic scenes with some that move and roar, allowing guests to experience them as they were when they roamed the earth billions of years ago. Jurassic Quest works in collaboration with leading paleontologists to ensure each dinosaur is painstakingly replicated in every detail, from coloration to teeth size, to textured skin, fur or feathers, drawing on the latest research about how we understand dinosaurs and ancient giants of the sea looked and moved.

Tickets are timed entry and start at $19. You can reserve tickets online HERE. More information about Jurassic Quest can be found HERE.

General admission tickets include access to the dinosaur and marine exhibits, arts and crafts activities, and dinosaur shows. There are rides and activities that require activity tickets available on site, or guests can upgrade to the Kids Unlimited Rides ticket (the best value for children ages 2-12). Entry is free for children under age 2. Socks required for inflatable attractions.

Cost for entry:

Kids & adults: $22

Seniors: $19

Kids unlimited rides (includes entry): $36 for all-you-can-ride access to dinosaur rides, inflatables, fossil dig.

General admission includes live shows, arts and crafts activities, dinosaur and marine exhibits. Tickets for individual activities available on-site (from $6). Free entry for children under 2.

Jurassic Quest will run Friday, June 10 and Saturday, June 11, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, June 12 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.