Jurassic Quest coming to Lexington this weekend

You can experience all the fun this Friday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 9 to 6 p.m

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) -The largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibit in North America returns to Lexington.

Jurassic quest opens at the central bank center June 10th through 12th for one weekend only.

Dinosaur fans will get a chance to see photo-realistic dinosaurs in a unique indoor experience.

Organizers say it includes dinosaur themed rides and attractions, dinosaur shows, fossil digs and more.

Since 2013, Jurassic Quest has been bringing its dinosaur experiences to people all across north america.

WHERE: Central Bank Center, Exhibit Hall B&C (425 W. High St, Lexington, KY 40507)

Public hours:

Friday, June 10, 2022: 9am-8pm

Saturday, June 11, 2022: 9am-8pm

Sunday, June 12, 2022: 9am-6pm

TICKETS: Advance online purchase recommended:

Tickets available online:

Cost for entry:

KIDS & ADULTS: $22

SENIORS: $19

KIDS UNLIMITED RIDES (INCLUDES ENTRY): $36 for all-you-can-ride access to dinosaur rides, inflatables, fossil dig