Julietta Market mural celebrates Crown Act passage

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A new mural in Lexington at the Julietta Market celebrates the passage of the Crown Act.

The Crown Act stands for Creating a Respectful World for Natural Hair and prevents discrimination based on hairstyles.

Rep. Attica Scott introduced the Crown Act multiple times and managed to garner bipartisan support for it last year, although it wasn’t able to get floor time. It was passed in Louisville and Covington.

Scott says this type of discrimination disproportionately affects Black women, who are 1.5 times more likely to be sent home from work because of their hair.

The mural was created by artist Linda Turley and funded by the National Partnership and LexArts.