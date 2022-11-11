Judge upholds GOP-crafted redistricting maps in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky Democrats have lost an initial round in their legal fight challenging new Republican-drawn boundaries for state legislative and congressional districts.

Franklin Circuit Judge Thomas Wingate ruled Thursday that the congressional and state House maps did not violate the state constitution.

Those maps were crafted by the GOP-led legislature early this year.

Wingate’s long-awaited ruling came two days after Republicans increased their legislative supermajorities in the midterm election.

The state Democratic Party did not immediately comment on whether it will appeal.

Kentucky House Speaker David Osborne says the ruling confirmed that the redistricting plans met “every legal and constitutional requirement.”