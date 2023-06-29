Judge temporarily blocks parts of Senate Bill 150

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A federal judge has temporarily blocked parts of Senate Bill 150, which includes the state’s ban on gender-affirming healthcare for transgender youth, one day before it was set to take effect.

The judge sided with the American Civil Liberties Union Wednesday in issuing a temporary injunction to keep puberty blockers and hormone therapy legal and accessible to people younger than 18.

Gender-affirming healthcare options were banned earlier this year as part of SB 150.

Most of the new law went into effect immediately after lawmakers overrode Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto of the measure in late March.