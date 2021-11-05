Judge Cetrulo taking oath of office

Susanne M. Cetrulo takes the oath of office from Justice Michelle M. Keller at her investiture ceremony.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Kentucky Court of Appeals) – Susanne M. Cetrulo takes the oath of office from Justice Michelle M. Keller at her investiture ceremony Nov. 4 at the Boone County Justice Center.

According to the Kentucky Court of Appeals, her husband, Bob, stood with her while two of their children, Nikki Carver and Rob Cetrulo, held the Bible.

Newly sworn Court of Appeals Judge Susanne M. Cetrulo dons her judicial robe with help from husband Bob during her investiture ceremony Nov. 4 in Boone County.

Court of Appeals and other judges were among those in attendance.

“It was such an honor to have so many judges I’ve appeared before and judges I am going to serve with come to the ceremony,” Judge Cetrulo said.

Judge Cetrulo is the newest Court of Appeals judge and was appointed by the governor Sept. 15 to serve the 6th Appellate District, Division 2, which is made up of the commonwealth’s 21 northernmost counties.

She was appointed to fill the unexpired term of Judge Joy A. Kramer, who retired Sept. 1.

According to the Kentucky Court of Appeals, the judgeship brings Judge Cetrulo full circle, as her first law job was as a staff attorney for the Court of Appeals from 1984-1991, first for Chief Judge Charles Lester and then Judge Judy M. West.

She went on to spend 30 years in private practice and came to the Court of Appeals from the civil litigation law firm of Cetrulo, Mowery & Hicks, which she founded with her husband in 2000. Prior to establishing her own firm, Judge Cetrulo practiced with Kohnen Patton & Hunt in Cincinnati, where she focused on medical malpractice defense. She then became a partner with Ware Bryson West & Kummer in Edgewood.