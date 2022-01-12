Jones takes over as head of CHI St. Joseph Medical Group

She began her career 26 years ago in London

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – CHI Saint Joseph Health CEO Anthony Houston, Ed.D., recently announced that Carmel Jones has been appointed president of the CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group.

Jones began her health care career in 1995 at Saint Joseph London, then called Marymount Hospital. She most recently served as chief operating officer and market vice president of operations for the Medical Group, which she held since 2012. She also previously served in finance leadership roles with Saint Joseph London, Saint Joseph Martin, Saint Joseph Berea and the Saint Joseph Medical Foundation.

“Carmel’s list of accomplishments is long, including playing a key role in the growth of a high performing physician enterprise to ensure our communities and patients have access to high quality physicians and advanced practice providers across CHI Saint Joseph Health,” said Houston. “We look forward to her continued leadership as our ministry grows to serve Kentucky.”

“I am honored to lead such a wonderful team and am excited about expanding my role beyond operations to focus on strategic initiatives, growth and partnerships with health care providers within the communities we serve,” Jones said. “One focus will be expanding access to quality care even further, particularly through primary care providers within our Medical Group.”

A native of London, Jones is a graduate of Transylvania University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in accounting. She earned an MBA with an emphasis in health care from Bellevue University in Omaha, Nebraska. She is a certified public accountant, a certified medical practice executive and a member of the Medical Group Management Association and American Medical Group Association.

CHI Saint Joseph Health, part of CommonSpirit Health, is one of the largest and most comprehensive health systems in the Commonwealth of Kentucky with 100 locations in 20 counties, including hospitals, physician groups, clinics, primary care centers, specialty institutes, home health agencies and an ambulatory Care Center. The hospitals in CHI Saint Joseph Health are Flaget Memorial Hospital, Saint Joseph Berea, Saint Joseph East, Saint Joseph Hospital, Saint Joseph Jessamine, Saint Joseph London, Saint Joseph Mount Sterling, and Women’s Hospital at Saint Joseph East.

CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group is the employed provider network of CHI Saint Joseph Health with 88 locations in 17 communities throughout central and eastern Kentucky.