Jonas Brothers coming to Rupp Arena in September

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — One night. Five albums: The Jonas Brothers are bringing THE TOUR to Lexington in September.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m. for the Tuesday, Sept. 26 show.

The Jonas Brothers’ new single Waffle House was released in April in anticipation of The Album‘s release on Friday, May 12.

Lexington is one stop on the 35 stadium and arena tour.

For more information, head here: https://jonasbrothers.com/