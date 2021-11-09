Join UK Theatre for a screening of its production of ‘The Laramie Project’

Tells the story of 1998 murder of gay man

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Public Relations) — In response to sociopolitical unrest across the country, the University of Kentucky Department of Theatre and Dance has chosen to present works of theatre inspired by such events. Up next is a piece of verbatim theatre, “The Laramie Project,” screening Nov. 18-21.

On the evening of Oct. 6, 1998, a 21-year-old gay student Matthew Shepard, was kidnapped, beaten and left to die tied to a fence outside Laramie, Wyoming. He died five days later.

“The Laramie Project,” written by Moisés Kaufman and the Tectonic Theatre Project, is a play that tells the story surrounding the murder of Matthew Shepard. As a verbatim theatre — or documentary style theatre — production, the work draws on hundreds of interviews conducted by the theatre company with inhabitants of the town of Laramie surrounding the events that led to the eventual death of Matthew Shepard.

The text is drawn from company members’ own journal entries and published news reports. It is divided into three acts, and eight actors portray more than 60 characters in a series of short scenes.

Directed by Nancy C. Jones, this filmed UK Theatre production will be screened for audiences 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18-20, and 2 p.m. Nov. 20, in the Guignol Theatre. A screening followed by a talkback with the cast and creative team of UK’s production of “The Laramie Project” will be presented 2 p.m., Nov. 21, at Gatton Student Center’s Worsham Cinema.

Audiences may also livestream the production from their own devices at the designated show times. For optimal viewing, the production is best viewed on a large screen.

Tickets for “The Laramie Project” must be purchased in advance through BroadwayOnDemand.com.

No tickets will be sold at the door for the Guignol Theatre screenings or Gatton Student Worsham Cinema screening and talkbak. Student tickets are $7 and general admission tickets are $9. A service fee of $2.95 will be added upon completion of the transaction.

