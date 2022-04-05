Johnson County man accused of assaulting woman and child

Deputies say Skyler Kestner faces domestic violence, child abuse and strangulation charges

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A domestic violence call overnight resulted in the arrest of a man in Johnson County on several charges, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say Skyler Kestner is accused of assaulting a woman and her child. They say the call came in around 2:28 a.m.

Investigators say Kestner was arrested and charged with Assault 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury, Strangulation 1st Degree and Assault 4th Degree (Child Abuse).

He was taken to the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.