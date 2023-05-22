John Welch named Kentucky assistant men’s basketball coach

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Longtime NBA assistant coach John Welch will join the Kentucky men’s basketball staff as its newest assistant coach.

Welch will be tasked with serving a vital part of Coach John Calipari’s offensive strategy and helping with on-court player training.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Kentucky basketball program,” Welch said in a press release. “I look forward to working with Coach Cal and his tremendous coaching and support staff. Helping players grow and develop has always been my passion as a coach, and I can’t wait to get in the gym with our team this summer. It is an honor to become a part of Big Blue Nation’s proud basketball tradition and have the opportunity to assist in the continued success of the premier program in college basketball.”

Welch served as an assistant coach in the NBA for nearly 20 years and spent almost 10 years on a collegiate staff prior to moving into the professional ranks.

In his last NBA role, he was a part of the Los Angeles Clippers staff that advanced to the playoffs twice, including moving on to the Western Conference semifinals in 2020.

Welch spent seven years as an assistant to Tarkanian at Fresno State before moving to the NBA in 2002. He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at UNLV and was a part of the staff when the Rebels advanced to the Final Four in 1987. During the summers while working his grad position, he spent time playing professional basketball in New Zealand. He was tabbed a New Zealand National Basketball League All-Star Five and was the league’s most outstanding guard in 1988.

Welch is married to his wife, Jean. The couple has two children, a son, Riley, and a daughter, Haley.

He’ll join the team beginning in the 2023-24 year.