John Richard Hall, a prominent KY businessman, has died

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) -A prominent Kentucky businessman, John Richard Hall, has died at 88-years-old.

Hall was a retired chairman and CEO of Ashland Oil Inc.

According to his obituary he was also a longtime champion of education.

His obituary states he died Thursday in Lexington of natural causes.

His obituary says Hall was well-respected throughout the petroleum refining industry and financial markets.