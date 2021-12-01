Joe B. Hall turns 93

John Calipari and countless others wishing the former UK head coach a happy birthday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The man known as “The Keeper of the Flame,” Joe B. Hall, turned 93 years old on Tuesday. The Cynthiana-native was born Nov. 30, 1928.

Current UK Head Men’s Basketball Coach John Calipari was among countless well-wishers on the special day.

Joe Beasman Hall was the head coach at Kentucky from 1972-to-1985.

He played one year of varsity basketball at Kentucky. He toured with the Harlem Globetrotters, coached at Central Missouri and Regis University before returning to UK in 1965 as an assistant to Adolph Rupp.

He replaced his former coach and boss in 1972 in Lexington. During his career at UK as head coach, he was 297-100. He guided the Wildcats to the National Championship in 1978. He was named National Coach of the Year that season along with SEC Coach of the Year, which he won four times.

He also took his Wildcats to the national title game in 1975 against UCLA, in what would be Bruins Head Coach John Wooden’s last game at the school.

Coach Hall also led UK to the Final Four in 1984 and an NIT Championship in 1976.

He won eight SEC regular season titles and one league tournament championship.

A statue of Coach Hall was unveiled in 2012 outside Wildcat Coal Lodge to commemorate his accomplishments at the school and his contributions toward the lodge.