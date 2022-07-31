Jet’s Pizza donating supplies, proceeds to flood victims in eastern KY

On Sunday only, 10% of order proceeds at Jet's Pizza will be given to the East Kentucky Dream Center

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Jet’s Pizza is donating 10% of proceeds Sunday to help the flood victims of eastern Kentucky. From 10 A.M. until 10 P.M., all four Jet’s Pizza locations in Lexington will be giving 10% of the money from in store and online orders to the East Kentucky Dream Center.

Beyond monetary donations, all four locations are collecting non-perishable food, cleaning supplies, hygiene products and water that will be driven down to Pikeville Monday morning.

“Seeing the people come through the door [Sunday] alone, not even ordering a pizza just dropping off saying ‘hey, how are you doing?’, that ate [Saturday] and just saw what we were doing or made a phone call to say ‘hey are y’all really accepting donations?’, it puts a smile on my face just to see that we’re all working together to make this happen,” says manager Richard Compton. “Not one person can help this, a big community just Lexington alone can’t help, everybody’s got to help.”

Jet’s says it will continue to collect donations and drive them to eastern Kentucky for as long as people will bring them in.