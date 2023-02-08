Jet’s offering heart-shaped pizzas for Valentine’s Day







LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Jet’s Pizza is carrying on its tradition of selling heart-shaped pizzas on Valentine’s Day for another year.

On Feb. 14, customers can buy four-slice heart-shaped pizzas, heart-shaped Jet’s bread or heart-shaped Cinnamon Stix.

“The heart-shaped pizzas are one of my favorite traditions and I love bringing it back year after year,” said John Jetts, CEO and president of Jet’s America, in a press release.

There are 14 Jet’s Pizzas in Kentucky, according to its website, including four in Lexington.