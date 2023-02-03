Jessamine police looking for stolen trailer filled with donations

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a stolen trailer that’s filled with donations.

According to a Facebook post on the sheriff’s office’s page, a 20-foot, black enclosed Peach Cargo trailer was stolen from Southland Christian Church on Harrodsburg Road Thursday.

The trailer belonged to Pine Missions from Pine Ridge and was full of donations to go to Kentuckians, like appliances, beds, couches and about 100 bags of clothing.

If you have any information, call the sheriff’s office at 859-885-4139.